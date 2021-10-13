Furious judge thrashes jailers for depriving Jan. 6 suspect of medical treatment

Jailers in Washington, D.C., responsible for one of the many Americans arrested on minor charges stemming from the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 have been scolded by a judge for apparently depriving the inmate of needed medical treatment.

Ever since the arrests started following the events that day, in which a few hundred people entered the building through broken doors or windows, and vandalized parts, there have been questions about the harsh treatment which suspects were handed.

WND reported earlier when Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter organized by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland explain why rioters who attacked federal facilities during the Black Lives Matter uprisings that inflicted hundreds of millions of dollars of damage across the U.S. in 2020 are being handled differently from those who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

She charged, "The Department of Justice is using aggressive tactics to prosecute the January 6th riot, but it has not done the same for the BLM riots during the spring and summer of 2020 where one federal officer was killed and over 700 federal and local officers were injured."

Now a report from the Washington Examiner explains a federal judge "placed top officials in the U.S. Department of Corrections in contempt Wednesday after ruling they violated the civil rights of a prisoner.""

U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert said the Washington Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and Warden Wanda Patten refused to provide medical papers for Christopher Worrell.

He's accused in connection with the Jan. 6 events.

The Examiner explained he broke his hand in May, and a surgeon recommended he get surgery, but that still hasn't happened.

Lambert reportedly said, "It is more than just inept and bureaucratic shuffling of papers. I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abridged. I don't know if it's because he is a Jan. 6 defendant or not, but I find that this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States ... for a civil rights investigation."

Booth and Patten had argued that they complied with Friday's order to insert the surgeon's notes into the medical file and sent it to the U.S. Marshals.

Worrell could face a handful of charges from the Jan. 6 Capitol violence, such as physical violence. He's pleaded not guilty.

"The conditions for those taken prisoner following the Jan. 6 riot have been called into question. Many of the detainees have been held in solitary confinement, an arrangement that has drawn bipartisan criticism from political figures such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Lindsey Graham," the report explained.

More than 500 have been arrested for allegedly being part of the violence.

Boebert's letter was joined by Reps. Andy Biggs, Andrew Clyde, Jeff Duncan, Bob Good, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Jody Hice, Thomas Massie, Ralph Norman and W. Gregory Steub.

They pointed out that during the summer of 2020 riots across the nation, a federal officer was killed and more than 700 other officers were injured. Those events also included 876 arsons, 76 explosive incidents and more.

"Yet, reports indicate that prosecutors have approved at least half a dozen deferred resolution agreements in federal felony cases arising from clashes between protesters and law enforcement in Oregon last summer. These deferred resolution agreements leave defendants with a clean criminal record if they stay out of trouble and complete a modest amount of community service," the letter said..

"Meanwhile, DOJ maintains and updates a webpage that lists the defendants charged with crimes committed at the Capitol, yet no database exists for perpetrators of crimes throughout the spring and summer 2020 protests. It remains unclear whether defendants charged with crimes connected with the Capitol breach have received deferred resolution agreements. Reports indicate jail officials in Washington, D.C. held individuals charged with crimes connected with the Capitol breach in solitary confinement before trial."

The letter added, "DOJ's apparent unwillingness to punish individuals who committed crimes during the spring and summer 2020 protests stands in stark contrast to the treatment of the individuals charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Whether it is a mob breaking laws in D.C. or a mob in Portland or Minneapolis, the standard of justice should be the same in America."

