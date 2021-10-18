Jan. 6 witch hunt hits Steve Bannon, but ultimate target is Trump

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 sham congressional committee investigating the "insurrection" at the Capitol is targeting Steve Bannon for a "criminal contempt charge."

Bannon remains a loyal supporter of the MAGA movement.

That's what the heavily stacked committee will vote on today.

The chairman of the panel, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee will sent the recommendation to the full House for a vote.

What is all this about?

Spreading terror, fear, disinformation, anxiety, dread among the faithful. But don't be alarmed!

Will the Justice Department decide to prosecute?

Merrick Garland? Of course, he's in this fight for life. Biden's attorney general completely compromised himself with the decision to use the FBI to investigate parents who want a say in how the schools teach their kids.

But the big fish is Donald Trump, the former president and the leading candidate for president in the next election – and the undeniable winner in the LAST election!

The sole purpose of this witch hunt is to smear Trump, once again, as a rogue president who is somehow unworthy of serving as our chief executive.

This committee has overseen the unconstitutional proceedings that have locked up at least 40 demonstrators who participated Jan. 6, holding them in solitary confinement for months – some with a mere trespassing charge!

"The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt," Thompson said in a statement.

Theses people are desperate.

The House select committee has also subpoenaed four members of President Trump's inner circle, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

They include former Pentagon official Kash Patel and former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino.

The group is expected to produce pertinent documents and testify at another dog and pony show.

The committee had scheduled a Thursday deposition with Bannon, but his lawyer said that at Trump's direction he wouldn't appear. Bannon also failed to provide documents to the panel by a deadline last week.

Other witnesses reportedly are cooperating, including some who organized or staffed the Trump rally on the Ellipse behind the White House that preceded the Capitol fracas. The committee subpoenaed 11 rally organizers and gave them a Wednesday deadline to turn over documents and records. They have also been asked to appear at scheduled depositions.

Among those responding was Lyndon Brentnall, whose firm was hired to provide Ellipse event security that day. "All the documents and communications requested by the subpoena were handed in," he told The Associated Press.

Brentnall had previously said, "As far as we're concerned, we ran security at a legally permitted event run in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service and the Park Police."

Two longtime Trump campaign and White House staffers, Megan Powers and Hannah Salem, who were listed on the Jan 6. rally permit as "operations manager for scheduling and guidance" and "operations manager for logistics and communications," have also provided documents or are planning to do so.

Two additional rally organizers, Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, as well as their "Stop the Steal" organization, were also subpoenaed for documents, which are due Oct. 21.

As an attendee at this rally, it was one of the largest demonstrations I have ever attended in Washington, which include those as a then-leftist protesting the Vietnam War.

I did not accept invitations to enter the Capitol, assuming it was a trap. And it was.

Biden has formally rejected Trump's claim of executive privilege surrounding a tranche of documents requested from the former president's time in the White House, and has set up the documents' potential release to Congress in mid-November. White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote to the National Archives in a letter released Wednesday that Biden believes that "an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States."

This suggests this charade is something we'll be forced to follow.

It is designed to draw the nation's attention away from Biden's record of unconstitutional and erratic behavior, including out-of-control border crashing, the Afghanistan debacle, the supply-chain scandal, inflation and more.

Stay tuned! Be brave! We're in for quite a ride.

