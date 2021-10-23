A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kamala Harris going to Europe next month; no plans for U.S.-Mexico border return

Accused of avoiding her duties

Published October 23, 2021 at 5:41pm
(FOX NEWS) – Bon voyage, Madame Vice President. Kamala Harris has no plans to return to the U.S.-Mexico border region anytime soon, she said Friday in New York City – but she will be jetting off to Europe next month.

Harris will travel to Paris in November to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, deliver a speech at the annual Paris Peace Forum and attend the Paris Conference on Libya, the White House said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The announcement came the same day that Harris told reporters in the Bronx borough of New York City that she had no immediate plans to visit the southern border, despite U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announcing that a record number of illegal immigrants had been detained there over the past year.

