A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kamala Harris skips border-security meeting, goes to New Jersey daycare instead

High-level U.S.-Mexico talks deemed not important enough to vice president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 7:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Several top members of the Biden administration were in Mexico City on Friday for a meeting with Mexican officials regarding security along the U.S.-Mexico border. But Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't among them.

Harris, whom President Biden appointed in March to manage the U.S. response to the migrant crisis along the border, went to New Jersey instead.

Attending Friday's high-level talks in Mexico's capital were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. military investigating battle-scarred Marine for shaking Trump's hand at rally
Chuck Schumer urges Biden to crack down on 'ghost guns'
DHS cancels border wall contracts with CBP Laredo, Rio Grande Valley sectors
Kamala Harris skips border-security meeting, goes to New Jersey daycare instead
LaGuardia 'security incident' prompts plane evacuation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×