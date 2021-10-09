A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
LaGuardia 'security incident' prompts plane evacuation

Videos quickly surfaced on social media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:39pm
(FOX NEWS) – A plane has reportedly been evacuated on the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia airport after a report of a suspicious package caused an emergency landing.

"An Embraer Air E75 regional jet operating as Republic Airlines Flight 4817 and traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport at approximately 3:03 p.m. local time after a security incident," the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News in a statement. "All passengers are safely off the plane."

American Airlines, a Republic Airways partner, issued a statement confirming an incident took place.

Read the full story ›

