Largest candy corn producer hit with ransomware attack before Halloween

(ZEROHEDGE) – Candy corn lovers, beware. Candy manufacturer Ferrara Candy was hit with a ransomware attack earlier this month. The company is responsible for 85% of all candy corn production in the U.S.

Gizmodo first reported the ransomware attack to have occurred on Oct. 9. Ferrara told the online tech publication that the attack "encrypted some of our systems," and they were working with law enforcement: "Upon discovery, we immediately responded to secure all systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident. Ferrara is cooperating with law enforcement and our technical team is working closely with third-party specialists to fully restore impacted systems as expeditiously and as safely as possible."

The Chicago-based confectionery manufacturer is currently operating at limited capacity but is hoping to fill all orders.

