Leaked contracts show Pfizer 'bullying' governments

Heavy-handed approach made shot most lucrative drug of all time

Published October 22, 2021
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – The COVID shot developed by once-obscure German company BioNTech in cooperation with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has proven a business success. First to receive Emergency Use Authorization in the United States, the Pfizer shot has become America’s most popular COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 240 million doses administered. Globally, it also ranks number one in terms of usage: As of October 20, more than 405 million people have received Pfizer shot.

No wonder the jab has already become the most lucrative drug of all time, with sales expected to double in 2022.

But the rapid proliferation of the shot, under contracts negotiated between the company and national governments, has been made possible thanks to Pfizer employing a heavy-handed approach that includes “bullying governments” by barring them from “discussing the agreements without Pfizer’s approval,” and demanding “unilateral control to make key decisions and securing an intellectual property waiver for itself,” according to the report released on Tuesday by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

