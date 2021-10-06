Legendary comedian enrages leftists by proclaiming 'gender is a fact'

Comedian Dave Chappelle has once again enraged supporters of the LGBT agenda, this time by proclaiming “gender is a fact” in his newly released standup special.

Chappelle, the former host of Comedy Central’s hit sketch show “Chappelle’s Show,” hasn't shied away from taking it to establishment ideologues.

Despite criticism, he has never backed down from making the transgender agenda fodder for comedy.

In past standup sets, Chappelle has unapologetically made jokes at the expense of those who claim that gender is a social construct -- and that one's gender can be changed through surgical procedures and hormone treatments.

In his latest special, which is called "The Closer" and dropped on Tuesday, Chapelle again fired up his progressive opponents.

“Gender is a fact,” he said, according to the Daily Beast.

“Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women. I am just saying that those pu****s that they got -- you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p***y, but it’s ‘beyond p***y’ or ‘impossible p***y,’” he said in reference to popular substitutes for real meat.

Earlier in the special, Chappelle defended author J.K. Rowling, who has been attacked for taking on the transgender agenda, and referred to himself as a "TERF" -- a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Chappelle added that he was done telling jokes about LGBT people "until we are both sure that we are laughing together."

But immediately after the standup set hit Netflix, Chappelle took a beating from leftists online.

Just to let ya know, I have ZERO space for this loser anywhere on my timeline, in my home or anywhere else. Dave Chappelle is a transphobic POS. Always has been, always will be. https://t.co/qkBQJJbebT — Alyssa MacKenzie💜🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlyAlyOutnFree) October 6, 2021

As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle’s specials because I think they’re hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious. The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I’m really disappointed. — Taylor Ashbrook 🏳️‍⚧️ (@taylor_ashbrook) October 5, 2021

Nothing Dave Chappelle says changes the facts that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, that LGBTQ+ people should live free of harm and discrimination. He is wrong. And Netflix has empowered him to be wrong loudly. — Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) October 6, 2021

🗣️Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: Dave Chappelle — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 6, 2021

In his review of the special, NPR’s Eric Deggans noted that Chappelle at one point joked, “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r. … But you better not hurt a gay person's feelings.”

Deggans opined, “Too often in ‘The Closer,’ it just sounds like Chappelle is using white privilege to excuse his own homophobia and transphobia.”

