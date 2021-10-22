A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
LGBT civil war erupts as leftists take aim at newest enemy: 'Trans exclusionary radical feminists'

Brochure advises students on how to identify heretics

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2021 at 2:49pm
(LIFESITE NEWS) – As trans activists accrue cultural power and consolidate their territorial gains, their movement has begun the process of doing what all revolutionaries inevitably do: hunt down and punish dissenters. They aren’t being subtle about it, either.

But for breathtaking brazenness it is hard to beat a new pamphlet from the Cambridge Student Union’s Women’s Campaign, which advises students on how to identify heretics who still doubt that a man can become a woman simply by saying so. It is titled – subtly – “How to Spot TERF Ideology.” (TERF, for those of you who are new around here, means Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.)

The pamphlet opens by announcing that there are some women who are not welcome in the women’s movement because those women oppose men in the women’s movement: “Trans liberation is part of feminism. Fighting for autonomy and freedom must be a fight for everyone, and there should be no room for transphobia or TERFs in feminist organising.”

Read the full story ›

