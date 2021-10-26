A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Loudoun County forces parents to sign NDA to view CRT curriculum

'Parents are 'roadblocks' to their goals'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2021 at 5:25pm
(DAILY CALLER) -- Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is requiring parents to sign a form comparable to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to view a portion of the district’s new curriculum inspired by critical race theory, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Caller.

As part of LCPS’ broader equity agenda, the district spent approximately $7,700 to become a “licensed user” of Second Step Programs, a branch of the left-leaning non-profit organization Committee for Children. According to a copy of the NDA-style form reviewed by the Daily Caller, “eligible parents” at LCPS must sign the document to view the Second Step curriculum.

Curriculum presentations can only be given in person and parents cannot broadcast, download, photograph, or record “in any manner whatsoever.” Downloadable files of part of the curriculum are available on LCPS’ website, per Second Step’s copyright policy.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







