Man released from prison as part of 'stop the spread' plan among inmates goes on crime spree

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – There are a lot of opinions when it comes to COVID and the need, or lack thereof, to reduce a prison population because of the disease.

Regardless of opinion, there are many prisons across the U.S. that have released inmates, and some of those immediately go back to their ways of committing criminal offenses like a man in North Carolina who was released ... before being rehabilitated.

A federal grand jury in North Carolina recently handed down an indictment on Joseph DiBruno, Jr., who has been charged with five counts of making false statements to a credit union. Each count can carry up to thirty years in prison and close to a million-dollar fine.

Read the full story ›