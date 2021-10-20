Manchin calls 'bullsh**' on report that he may leave Democratic Party

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters on Wednesday that a report about him potentially leaving the Democratic Party is "bulls---."

Manchin was swarmed by reporters ahead of the vote for President Biden’s controversial Education Department nominee Catherine Lhamon, asking him about a report that said the senator was considering leaving his party and becoming an independent.

The West Virginia Democrat told the gaggle of reporters that he has "no control over the rumors" before calling the Wednesday report "bulls---."

