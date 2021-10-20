A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Manchin calls 'bullsh**' on report that he may leave Democratic Party

Senator says he has 'no control over the rumors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2021 at 4:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters on Wednesday that a report about him potentially leaving the Democratic Party is "bulls---."

Manchin was swarmed by reporters ahead of the vote for President Biden’s controversial Education Department nominee Catherine Lhamon, asking him about a report that said the senator was considering leaving his party and becoming an independent.

The West Virginia Democrat told the gaggle of reporters that he has "no control over the rumors" before calling the Wednesday report "bulls---."

