Mark Meadows: 'I would put all my money' on Trump 2024 bid

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Mark Meadows is so convinced that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House in 2024 that he says he would put “all his money” on it. Mr. Meadows said it is clear Mr. Trump is eyeing a bid after losing re-election last year to President Biden.

“If I were a betting man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he’s running again,” Mr. Meadows, who served as Mr. Trump's White House chief of staff, said Thursday on SiriusXM’s “The Wilkow Majority.”

‌

Mr. Meadows said, “He’s in, and we will count on him running.”

