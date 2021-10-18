The Marxists' plan to take over the Federal Reserve

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden is coming unstuck so badly that even CNN has noticed he’s not great at his job.

“He steps on a rake and then he slips on a banana peel and then he falls down the stairs with some marbles and now people are looking at him in a negative light,” Obama administration official-turned-CNN commentator Van Jones lamented last week.

But Biden’s problem is deeper than just being a bumbler.

Voters who swallowed the self-created myth that he is honest and humble are starting to realize that he is the opposite, and that his entire career has been marked by fantastical boasting, outright lies, spite and snobbish disdain for the little guy, masked by a veneer of phony self-deprecation.

