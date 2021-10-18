A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The Marxists' plan to take over the Federal Reserve

Miranda Devine: If progressives wrest control, 'they will have power beyond their wildest dreams'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2021 at 6:51pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden is coming unstuck so badly that even CNN has noticed he’s not great at his job.

“He steps on a rake and then he slips on a banana peel and then he falls down the stairs with some marbles and now people are looking at him in a negative light,” Obama administration official-turned-CNN commentator Van Jones lamented last week.

But Biden’s problem is deeper than just being a bumbler.

Voters who swallowed the self-created myth that he is honest and humble are starting to realize that he is the opposite, and that his entire career has been marked by fantastical boasting, outright lies, spite and snobbish disdain for the little guy, masked by a veneer of phony self-deprecation.

Read the full story ›

