Masks in Irish nightclubs mandated, but not when drinking or dancing

(SUMMIT NEWS) – People in Ireland have told that they will have to wear masks in nightclubs, but not when they are eating, drinking and dancing, in the latest absurd update to the rules.

The Irish government scrapped plans to lift restrictions entirely after media-induced fearmongering about a “surge” in COVID cases (caused as Reuters admits by mass testing after kids returned to school).

Under the new rules, people will be able to enter nightclubs after presenting proof of vaccination, but not negative COVID tests (despite the vaccinated being able to pass on the virus).

