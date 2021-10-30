A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.URBAN UNREST
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mayor barely pauses as sounds of gunfire interrupt news conference on violence

Says she hears gunshots every night

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 5:20pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The mayor of St. Louis was speaking to reporters outdoors Friday when she was rudely interrupted – by the sound of nearby gunfire.

"Oh, isn't that wonderful?" Mayor Tishaura Jones said, pausing briefly with a bemused expression, before continuing with what she was saying, FOX 2 in St. Louis reported.

Later, after her joint news conference on safety issues with the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, Jones wrote about the incident on Twitter. "I don’t flinch when gunshots ring out; my son and I often fall asleep to a lullaby of gunshots," Jones wrote.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sen. Tim Scott calls Democrats' reconciliation bill a 'great American shakedown'
Clinton campaign gave false Russia collusion claims to multiple federal agencies
Mark Meadows: 'I would put all my money' on Trump 2024 bid
Lawsuit challenges Biden's purge of environmental advisory committees
Is there a nationwide flower shortage? California farmers say yes
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×