Mayor barely pauses as sounds of gunfire interrupt news conference on violence

(FOX NEWS) – The mayor of St. Louis was speaking to reporters outdoors Friday when she was rudely interrupted – by the sound of nearby gunfire.

"Oh, isn't that wonderful?" Mayor Tishaura Jones said, pausing briefly with a bemused expression, before continuing with what she was saying, FOX 2 in St. Louis reported.

Later, after her joint news conference on safety issues with the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, Jones wrote about the incident on Twitter. "I don’t flinch when gunshots ring out; my son and I often fall asleep to a lullaby of gunshots," Jones wrote.

