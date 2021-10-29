A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McDonald's hikes Big Mac prices to offset surging costs

Burger giant paying more for food, packaging, supplies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2021 at 3:52pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – McDonald's is faced with higher food and labor costs, is raising menu prices at a much faster pace than historical rates, focused on preserving profits. The problem with higher-priced menu items is that they will diminish the buying power of the working poor who frequent the Chicago-based burger giant.

Famous for the Big Mac burger, the company is paying more for food, packaging, and other supplies, CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors Wednesday. He said commodity costs are up 3.5% to 4%, up from the 2% increase earlier this year. On top of that, labor costs are up at least 10%. Rising labor and commodity costs are pushing up menu prices in the US by approximately 6% this year.

"Certainly, I was hoping and expecting that we were going to see the situation improve maybe a little bit more quickly than what's materialized," Kempczinski said.

Read the full story ›

