Millions of unchurched Americans watched streaming church services during pandemic

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Nearly half of Americans watched online church services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many who normally do not attend in-person services, according to a new Lifeway Research survey.

The poll found that 45 percent of Americans say they watched an online church service during the pandemic. The number includes 30 percent who normally attend church in-person and 15 percent who typically do not attend church.

Americans ages 18-34 (18 percent) and 50-64 (18 percent) are the most likely to say they watched a streaming service even though they usually don’t attend church in person.

Read the full story ›