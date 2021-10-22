A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Millions of unchurched Americans watched streaming church services during pandemic

Numbers included many who typically did not attand in person

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2021 at 2:15pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Nearly half of Americans watched online church services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many who normally do not attend in-person services, according to a new Lifeway Research survey.

The poll found that 45 percent of Americans say they watched an online church service during the pandemic. The number includes 30 percent who normally attend church in-person and 15 percent who typically do not attend church.

Americans ages 18-34 (18 percent) and 50-64 (18 percent) are the most likely to say they watched a streaming service even though they usually don’t attend church in person.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







