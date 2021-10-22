A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Missouri church wins $150,000 in settlement with county over 'discriminatory' COVID rules

County restricted services to no more than 10 people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2021 at 2:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A Missouri county agreed to pay almost $150,000 to a local church that sued officials last year over “discriminatory” COVID-19 restrictions.

Jackson County, which includes Kansas City, approved a settlement with Abundant Life Baptist Church (ALBC) on Monday after the Baptist megachurch filed a federal lawsuit alleging that health orders issued by the county “impermissibly discriminate[d] against religiously-motivated gatherings.”

The majority-Democrat Jackson County legislature approved the $146,750 settlement in a 6-2 vote, the Kansas City Star reported. The legislature also agreed that future restrictions would not disproportionately impact churches.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Retailers lining store shelves with props to hide supply shortage
Salmonella outbreak in multiple states linked to onions
New York's plan to use National Guard to replace unvaxxed nurses ignores important point
Leaked contracts show Pfizer 'bullying' governments
Texas welcomes unvaccinated organ-transplant patients refused care in Colorado
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×