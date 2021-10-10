Mom describes how son's life saved by abortion-pill reversal

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Rebekah Hagan has been outspoken for years about the role abortion pill reversal had in saving her son’s life. Now that the protocol — long used to help prevent miscarriages — is under attack from the abortion industry and its allies such as Google, Hagan is speaking up once again, sharing the story that changed her life and saved her son’s life.

As an 18-year-old college freshman and single mom, Hagan found herself unexpectedly pregnant again. Her immediate thought was to have an abortion. “[…] I knew I had to end this pregnancy before anyone found out, and before I got any more attached to the new baby growing inside me,” she said in an op-ed for The Federalist. “In my moment of panic, abortion felt like hope. I had made my choice.”

Hagan faced no obstacles in obtaining the abortion pill. An Internet search revealed eight abortion businesses within 25 miles of her and she made her way to a Planned Parenthood where she began the two-part abortion pill regimen. The first pill, mifepristone, blocks the naturally occurring pregnancy hormone progesterone that helps sustain the baby’s life. The second drug, misoprostol, taken hours later, expels the baby.

Many women, like Hagan, have reported experiencing a change of heart after they take that first pill and the reality of abortion sets in. As Hagan walked across the parking lot with a brown paper bag holding the misoprostol, she said she “realized I was carrying the weight of my unborn child’s life.”

“My regret was immediate. My grief was real. I said a prayer. Then I pulled out my phone to search the Internet for an answer, like I’d done as soon as I learned I was pregnant,” she explained. “Only this Internet search revealed a very different answer: abortion pill reversal.” She called the hotline and spoke with a nurse who connected her with a doctor who could administer the abortion pill reversal.

Abortion pill reversal works by using progesterone, an FDA-approved hormone that has been used for years to help women with a history of miscarriages protect and save their babies. It is also used during the IVF process. Since Hagan had only taken the first pill — mifepristone — she could take progesterone to attempt to counteract the mifepristone. Hagan was able to get to the local OB-GYN quickly to begin administering the progesterone.

“By the grace of God, it worked,” she said. “On October 20, 2013, I delivered a full-term and perfectly healthy baby boy who will soon turn eight years old.”

But now, the abortion industry has declared an all-out war against the idea of abortion pill reversal. They don’t want women to know that help is available and don’t want society to know that women do often regret their abortions. On September 14, Google quickly caved to pressure from the pro-abortion lobby and removed and banned ads about abortion pill reversal from Live Action and its partners. Women like Hagan could now be denied an opportunity to save their babies.

Abortion pill reversal has a 68% success rate, according to a study, and to date, more than 2,500 babies have been saved. One organization, Heartbeat International, regularly received more than 150 calls per month from women seeking abortion pill reversal, explained Hagan. Now, Google is helping to ensure that women are less likely to find the help they so desperately want and need simply because the abortion industry doesn’t want women to have a choice.

