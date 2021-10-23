A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
National School Boards Association sorry for 'language' that likened parents to domestic terrorists

AG Garland instructed FBI to address threats against school officials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2021 at 3:02pm
(FOX NEWS) – The National School Boards Association issued an apology Friday night for a letter sent to the Biden administration which targeted some parents who are concerned about their child's school curriculum and said certain of their actions could be domestic terrorism.

"As you all know, there has been extensive media and other attention recently around our letter to President Biden regarding threats and acts of violence against school board members," the NSBA wrote in a memo. "We wanted to write to you directly to address this matter."

"On behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter," the NSBA said, noting that "there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
