A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Is there a nationwide flower shortage? California farmers say yes

Consumer demand has skyrocketed, but supply isn't keeping up

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 5:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – The demand for flowers increased over the last few months, and now farmers say there’s a nationwide shortage.

Mellano & Company is a family-owned business, growing flowers since 1925. The owners say they’ve never seen production as low as it is now. "We have flowers planted, but we don’t have the staff to pick the flowers," said Mike Mellano, CEO and president.

Not enough workers is problem one. "There’s a need for more truck drivers, more trucks on the road to haul the flowers," Mellano said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sen. Tim Scott calls Democrats' reconciliation bill a 'great American shakedown'
Clinton campaign gave false Russia collusion claims to multiple federal agencies
Mark Meadows: 'I would put all my money' on Trump 2024 bid
Lawsuit challenges Biden's purge of environmental advisory committees
Is there a nationwide flower shortage? California farmers say yes
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×