Is there a nationwide flower shortage? California farmers say yes

(FOX BUSINESS) – The demand for flowers increased over the last few months, and now farmers say there’s a nationwide shortage.

Mellano & Company is a family-owned business, growing flowers since 1925. The owners say they’ve never seen production as low as it is now. "We have flowers planted, but we don’t have the staff to pick the flowers," said Mike Mellano, CEO and president.

Not enough workers is problem one. "There’s a need for more truck drivers, more trucks on the road to haul the flowers," Mellano said.

Read the full story ›