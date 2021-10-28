A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nazi apologist? Left smears Sen. Cruz for making point Biden AG affirmed

Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell join Daily Beast in spreading 'disinformation'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 28, 2021 at 7:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in an exchange with Attorney General Merrick Garland at a Senate oversight hearing Oct. 27, 2021 (Video screenshot)

Like the ACLU famously did in its legal defense of neo-Nazis who wanted to march in a Jewish-majority Chicago suburb 40 years ago, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday in a hearing defended the First Amendment right of a man to invoke a Nazi salute to express his view that school board members were acting like fascists.

In fact, in the Senate oversight hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland agreed with Cruz that the man's action was constitutionally protected.

Nevertheless, the Daily Beast was among many left-wing outlets that framed the exchange as "Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings."

Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota joined in the smear.

TRENDING: Dangerous exotic bacteria identified in Walmart product

Omar wrote above a link to a clip of the exchange in the Senate hearing posted by Aaron Rupar, who authors a Substack newsletter: "Ted Cruz just casually defending Nazis in a congressional hearing"

Swalwell said, "Just Ted Cruz defending Nazis."

Cruz replied to Swalwell, referencing the California lawmaker's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy known as Fang Fang.

"You are frequently a liar (when you’re not sleeping with Chinese spies)," Cruz told Swalwell. "But here, your lie is exactly 180 degrees false. I was defending the right of citizens to denounce authoritarian policies. In other words, to OPPOSE Nazis (or petty tyrants), not to support them."

Does a man have a right to make a Nazi salute to express his views?

The senator tweeted a similar response to Omar that began with, "You are frequently a liar (and often spewing anti-Semitism)."

Cruz later tweeted:

Lefty journos are either (1) dishonest or (2) not very bright (or both).

The parent was doing the Nazi salute because he was calling the authoritarian school board Nazis—evil, bad & abusive.

And yes, calling someone a Nazi is very much protected by the First Amendment.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out on Twitter that progressive activist Lawrence Lessig, who noted he is "no fan of Cruz," called out the Daily Beast for its "disinformation."

Greenwald said the Daily Beast's slant was "pure, 100% fabrication, complete fake news, disinformation, whatever you want to call it."

But Greenwald said he did not expect the Twitter and Facebook "misinformation" police to do anything with the false headlines, because doing so would not serve their "ideology."

He said "liberal digital outlets" live "in a closed ecosystem of information, speaking only to and for each other."

"So the most prolific media liar [Aaron Rupar] claims 'Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes' and they all repeat it," Greenwald wrote.

"It takes about 6 working brain cells to watch this clip and see everything [Rupar] claimed is a lie."

The ACLU recounted its defense of neo-Nazis in Skokie, Illinois:

In 1978, the ACLU took a controversial stand for free speech by defending a neo-Nazi group that wanted to march through the Chicago suburb of Skokie , where many Holocaust survivors lived. The notoriety of the case caused some ACLU members to resign, but to many others the case has come to represent the ACLU's unwavering commitment to principle. In fact, many of the laws the ACLU cited to defend the group's right to free speech and assembly were the same laws it had invoked during the Civil Rights era, when Southern cities tried to shut down civil rights marches with similar claims about the violence and disruption the protests would cause. Although the ACLU prevailed in its free speech arguments, the neo-Nazi group never marched through Skokie, instead agreeing to stage a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Harvard prof: Don't give kids COVID-19 vaccines!
Lancet study: Vaccinated as likely as unvaccinated to spread delta variant
Nazi apologist? Left smears Sen. Cruz for making point Biden AG affirmed
Satire becomes reality: Elementary school takes kids on gay-bar field trip
Nearly half of voters want Dr. Fauci to resign
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×