Netflix caves: CEO now says he 'screwed up' defending Dave Chappelle

(BREITBART) -- Caving to the mutiny people have pushed within his own company, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos now claims he “screwed up” when defending comedian Dave Chappelle against the 2SLGBTQQIA+ activists outraged over his explosive stand-up special The Closer.

According to Sarandos, his defense of Chappelle should have “led with more humanity” by acknowledging the “pain and hurt” his employees were feeling due to the company’s decision to host Chappelle’s special.

“I screwed up that internal communication. I did that, and I screwed it up in two ways,” Sarandos told Variety in an interview on Tuesday. “First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity.”

