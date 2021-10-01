New York State Dem gun buyback fails spectacularly

(GUNS IN THE NEWS) – On September 16, 2021, the Government of New York State hosted a gun turn-in event in New Rochelle, New York. Monetary rewards were offered for guns turned in. These events are typically labeled with the Orwellian phrase “buyback,” but the government cannot “buy back” items it never owned.

From the image, there appear to be 22 pistols (7 revolvers, 15 semi-autos), 26 ordinary long guns, including two collectible military bolt action rifles, and two HK91 or similar clones, perhaps made from kits. The picture may have been taken before the event was finished.

There have been numerous academic studies showing these events do not decrease crime or suicides. The most rigorous and largest study showed a slight increase in crime committed with guns in the two months after these events.

Read the full story ›