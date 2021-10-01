A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York State Dem gun buyback fails spectacularly

'Every gun that was brought in today will make our communities safer'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2021 at 4:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(GUNS IN THE NEWS) – On September 16, 2021, the Government of New York State hosted a gun turn-in event in New Rochelle, New York. Monetary rewards were offered for guns turned in. These events are typically labeled with the Orwellian phrase “buyback,” but the government cannot “buy back” items it never owned.

From the image, there appear to be 22 pistols (7 revolvers, 15 semi-autos), 26 ordinary long guns, including two collectible military bolt action rifles, and two HK91 or similar clones, perhaps made from kits. The picture may have been taken before the event was finished.

There have been numerous academic studies showing these events do not decrease crime or suicides. The most rigorous and largest study showed a slight increase in crime committed with guns in the two months after these events.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dozens' of Massachusetts state troopers line up to quit over vaccine mandate
Streets of major U.S. cities being flooded with far more drugs than ever before
Bloodbath: Rand Paul confronts HHS secretary about natural immunity
New York State Dem gun buyback fails spectacularly
Afghan social media users frantically deleting accounts after Taliban revenge killings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×