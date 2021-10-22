New York's plan to use National Guard to replace unvaxxed nurses ignores important point

(NATIONAL FILE) – As New York prepared to fire unvaccinated healthcare workers across the state that did not accept one of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed plans to replace unvaccinated New York healthcare workers with members of the New York National Guard. However, members of the National Guard are not required to be fully vaccinated until June 30, 2022.

National File contacted the New York National Guard to comment on the situation. Eric Durr, Director of Public Affairs for New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, told National File that “Gov. Hochul included National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as potential staffers as one of several options which include allowing healthcare workers from outside New York to fill jobs.”

Durr noted that the New York National Guard had not been called into service. Presently, the vaccine mandate has been stalled by a judge, and Hochul has promised to fight for the controversial mandate.

