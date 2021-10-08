Normalizing porn for kids

Among some of the more disgusting progressive ideals, one of the most loathsome is the effort to normalize sex for – and with – children.

Now that our daughters are adults, I don't follow leftist parenting trends very much. I was vaguely aware things were getting dicey out there (Drag Queen Story Hour, anyone?), but since our girls never darkened the doorway of public schools – and we live in an area that supports conservative values – I was largely unaware of just how advanced this effort to sexualize children had become in progressive urban areas..

Then I read an article about a journalist named Flora Gill who actually – I wish I were joking, but I'm not – posted a tweet as follows: "Someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out. Young teens are already watching porn but they're finding hardcore, aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked."

Ah yes, the old "They're gonna do it anyway, so we may as well enable it" argument. That's really, really bad parenting, folks.

Ms. Gill was apparently astonished as the backlash she received. She deleted the offensive tweet and replaced it with a complaint. "Apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn't be screenshotted and shared like … just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?" she whined.

About this time, another doozy hit the internet, this time an op-ed in (what else?) the Washington Post entitled "Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it." Some "gendervague" twit named Lauren Rowello bragged about how she's proudly stripping away the blinders of innocence from her children by dragging the kids to pride parades with the express intent of making sure the tots see "kink." What kind of "kink"? Imagine the worst depravity in which adults can indulge, multiply it, and that's what she's deliberately encouraging her young children to witness and applaud.

"Children who witness kink culture are reassured that alternative experiences of sexuality and expression are valid – no matter who they become as they mature, helping them recognize that their personal experiences aren't bad or wrong, and that they aren't alone in their experiences," Rowello wrote. "Kink visibility is a reminder that any person can and should shamelessly explore what brings joy and excitement. We don't talk to our children enough about pursuing sex to fulfill carnal needs that delight and captivate us in the moment."

Are you revolted yet?

As if these stories opened the floodgates, suddenly I became aware of just how overwhelming the forces of evil are with regards to children.

The Patriot Post highlighted X-rated adult books packaged for children in which "education" literature increasingly contains content that is explicit, pornographic and obscene. This point is not lost on horrified parents, who are belatedly realizing what's happening with their children's reading assignments.

In a grimly comical twist, one Virginia mom confronted the school board after discovering books containing pedophilic and explicitly pornographic material in the high school library. "She recited some of the passages at the meeting," related Patriot Post. "Ironically, though, the oblivious school board cut off her mic, saying there were children present. If it's something you'd be horrified to have read aloud at a public meeting, you should be equally horrified to know it's available at your high schooler's library – which is exactly this mother's point."

Got that? Even the school board recognized how inappropriate the reading material was … not that they did (or wanted to do) anything about it. Several other similar instances of outraged parents reading outrageous reading material out loud at school board meetings also fell on deaf ears. And now we have Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe who huffed that parents shouldn't have a say in what their children are taught. Red flag, anyone?

Now, of course, anyone who objects to the increasing sexualization of children is treated as a domestic terrorist and gets the FBI sicced on them. Yes, it's come to that.

This subject was launched in a book printed in 2002 by a childless (let me say that again: childless) progressive feminist named Judith Levine entitled "Harmful to Minors: The Perils of Protecting Children from Sex." This woman argues that other peoples' children (remember, she has none of her own) should be sexualized. The book has many horrifying points, but the chapter on "Good Touch: A Sensual Education" is especially cringe-worthy.

Remember, these perverts don't just want to expose children to inappropriate experiences; they are deliberately cultivating perversion in children. Touch is critical to a child's development; but they argue "good touch" should be a "sensual education" instead of creepy assault.

There are other examples:

An NBC contributor became the spokesperson for a controversial group accused of "normalizing pedophilia": "NBC contributor Noah Berlatsky is now the Communications Director for Prostasia, a not-for-profit group that is reportedly attempting to legitimize pedophilia under the guise of helping children. As part of his work with the group, he has written about legitimizing 'trans children,' conducted interviews about the positive impact of pornography on children, and how the best way to help children who are trafficked into the sex trade is to 'decriminalize the sex industry.'"

California YMCA Hosts Pornographer To Teach Children Art, Holds 'Youth Only' Events. The artist in question has on online account featuring some deeply disturbing images, including a painting titled "Disney Orgy" that features various Disney characters engaged in group sex.

New York Times Treats Sex Educator Who Teaches 'Porn Literacy' Courses to Children as a Martyr. This "teacher" was teaching adult concepts to 6-year-olds! And the New York Times thought the parents were out of line for being outraged!

I'm honestly at a loss to understand those who are so vested in corrupting young children. As Ray Cardello at GenZ Conservative put it, Dr. Seuss is bad, gay porn is good.

But what if this isn't just a slippery slope of progressive baloney? What if the current hyped-up sexual atmosphere isn't an accident, but deliberate? What if, as a woman named Deborah DeGroff points out, the system isn't broken, but instead is doing exactly what it was designed to do?

Let that sink in. Then ask yourself if there is any reason on earth your children should be left anywhere within the sphere of influence of leftists.

