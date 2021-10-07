Now GOP senators fighting over McConnell's debt ceiling deal

Infighting has been the standard for Democrats in Congress since Joe Biden took office.

They haven't been able to agree on infrastructure, spending, green projects, social programs, COVID, foreign policy and more.

Now the same plague has infected Republicans in the Senate.

The fight is over the debt ceiling, which needs to be raised for the government to continue spending money. GOP members earlier had said since the Democrats in Congress have the majorities in both houses, they would have to do it on their own.

But then, according to The Hill, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., abruptly reversed course and agreed with Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on a deal that would provide a short-term expansion of that ceiling.

Democrats said they hoped to make the deal final by end of day Thursday.

"Under the agreement, the debt ceiling will increase by $480 billion. The Treasury Department, according to Senate aides, thinks that will set up the next deadline for Dec. 3, the same day government funding is set to expire," the report noted.

What remained uncertain was whether there would be 10 GOP senators, needed to reach the 60-vote filibuster threshold, who would agree to the deal.

In a Fox News report, commentator Sean Hannity warned McConnell he should not have offered help to "radicals" in the Democrat party who are setting up the nation to spend $5 trillion, or more, on green and social programs.

He said the debt ceiling was "the Democrats' problem and people like Mitch McConnell need to stop being a hostage to scary government shutdown rhetoric."

On his show, Hannity criticized the temporary move as a "lifeline" to Schumer.

"Radical Democrats on Capitol Hill have a brand new hero – with their multi-trillion-dollar socialist agenda now stalled in Congress, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is throwing them a lifeline," he wrote.

Hannity warned McConnell to "stop being a Washington swamp-creature and start acting like a conservative."

"If he can't do that, he needs to step aside – God only knows what will happen in reconciliation."

Hannity said McConnell's behavior is the latest reason why he is a registered Conservative in New York and not a Republican, Fox reported.

"For years on this program I have appropriately pointed out many times that Republicans are often weak, spineless, visionless and pathetic."

In an report in the Washington Post, former President Donald Trump expressed his alarm with McConnell's changes.

"Senate Democrats are considering a new offer from Republicans that would temporarily raise the debt ceiling into December, as political and economic pressure mounts on both parties to deescalate the high-stakes standoff," The Washington Post reported he said.

"The sudden proposal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., came after his party's lawmakers huddled at the Capitol earlier Wednesday. The top GOP lawmaker said the deal would essentially give Democrats more time to complete a process by which they could raise the borrowing cap without relying on Republican votes."

Trump continued, "Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again. He's got all of the cards with the debt ceiling, it's time to play the hand. Don't let them destroy our Country!"

The Hill reported several Republicans said they would join McConnell in the deal, but there were others, including Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rand Paul, R-Ky., who are all insisting that the bill be able to overcome the 60-vote procedural hurdle.

The stock market on Thursday, rose some 337 points on word of the deal on the debt ceiling.

