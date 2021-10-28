A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Firefighter's union head warns vaccine mandate will 'get residents killed'

'When this city goes into utter chaos on Nov. 1, be ready to pick up the pieces that the mayor causes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The head of the firefighter’s union in New York City has warned that Mayor Bill De Blasio’s vaccine mandate, which comes into effect next week, is going to lead to “utter chaos,” with massive numbers of unvaccinated first responders prevented from doing their jobs and residents losing their lives as a result.

In an appearance on Fox News Radio, FDNY Firefighter Association President Andrew Ansbro urged that “The response times are going to go through the roof. We’re just not going to be able to get to the emergencies in time.”

“Fires are going to burn longer. Heart attack victims are going to be laying on the floor longer,” Ansbro declared, adding “People in stuck elevators are going to be stuck there for hours if not days.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook unveils new name as company dives deep into metaverse
Firefighter's union head warns vaccine mandate will 'get residents killed'
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime in New York
Costco reportedly raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Global food prices set to soar as oil, gas crunch continues
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×