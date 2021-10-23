A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Organized migrant caravan moves toward U.S., surging past Mexican forces

Biden, Harris both avoid border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2021 at 5:05pm
(FOX NEWS) – A massive and organized migrant caravan is on its way from southern Mexico toward the U.S., and has already surged past a blockade by Mexican forces attempting to stop it from getting to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Organizers tell Fox News that there are more than 2,000 migrants in the caravan, setting off from Tapachula, Mexico – some carrying American flags and signs with President Biden’s name. Tapachula is in the south of the country on the border with Guatemala.

The caravan is not merely a group of migrants congregating together, organizers made migrants who wished to participate in the caravan to register with a QR code on their phones or a web link to participate.

