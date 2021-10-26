Parents seeking criminal charges over porn in library

Responsible parents long have fought battles in America against libraries officials and boards, trying to get offensive and objectionable material that sometimes even borders on illegal removed from shelves where children can access it.

Two parents in Wyoming have found a way to cut to the chase: they took the offending books to the Campbell County sheriff's office and filed a criminal complaint.

It seems while Wyoming law exempts schools and libraries from prosecution for displaying obscene material, the "law does not exempt them" if they encourage children to engage in sexual relations, which is a crime.

It's a report from MassResistance that explained the situation in Gillette.

At latest report, a special prosecutor from a neighboring county, Weston County, is reviewing the evidence to decide whether there will be a case.

The parents who went to the sheriff's office, Hugh and Susan Bennett, cited the book "This Book is Gay," which teaches children how to participate in homosexual and lesbian acts, "How Do You Make a Baby," which includes pornographic drawings, "Doing It: Let's Talk About Sex," which promotes "sexual pleasure for children," "Sex is a Funny Word," which coaches 8-year-olds to "be comfortable getting naked and being touched," and "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy," which teaches how to enjoy pornography.

MassResistance reported the couple "filed a complaint under Wyoming statute 6-2-31: Solititing to engage in illicit sexual relations. It states that an adult who 'solicits, procures or knowingly encourages anyone less than the age of fourteen' to engage in sexual acts, including oral or anal sex, or masturbation, is guilty of a felony with a prison term of up to five years."

The special prosecutor from Weston County was appointed since the Campbell County attorney's office would be responsible for defending the alleged violators.

The AP reported that Sisti, a pastor of Open Door Church in Gillette, explained, "It's really easy to go into the library and look around a little bit and find a filthy book that should not even be in a public library. These books are absolutely appalling."

A library spokeswoman said officials there were working through the complaints about the books using their own procedures, and a statement from a pro-LGBT organization said parents can decide whether to allow their children to see the books, but cannot make that decision for other parents and children.

Campbell County Attorney Mitchell Damsky said personally, he found the material "to be just inappropriate."

Hugh Bennett describes the offending material as "hard-core pornography to children."

MassResistance also pointed out that, in a maneuver common to such disputes, pro-LGBT activists are claiming that parents have "threatened" librarians, when such is not the case in Gillette.

A statement from the ACLU revealed that leftist organization believes only "professional librarians" have the right to choose what material to present to children.

Jonathan G. Lange, a pastor of a church on the other side of Wyoming, wrote just this week at The Federalist about the problem facing parents.

Lange, the leader of the Wyoming Pastors Network, pointed out the American Library Association "recognizes no age limits on what children can access — either in print, video, audio, or online."

He explained that means the ALA opposes restrictions on porn, citing filters on computers as well as the books, "Doing It," "The V-Word" and "This Book is Gay."

"Unless you read the above-named titles for yourself, you will likely not believe what unsuspecting children can encounter in your local library. These titles would be perfectly at home in the seediest 'adult book store.' Who but the most jaded parents would dream that a library might display them in the children’s section at the eye-level of your average seven-year-old?"

And the libraries?

He explained, "By attractive, kid-friendly displays, they invite curious children to read what your local newspaper editor is ashamed to print."

He warned American libraries are turning the Constitution on its head.

"Every county and school district library in America could be indecently exposing children to explicit content. Most libraries endorse and subscribe to the ALA’s twisted version of the First Amendment. Through guidance such as the Library Bill of Rights, The Freedom to Read Statement, and the Freedom to View Statement, the ALA treats parents shielding the innocence of their own children as violators of the First Amendment," he said.

And concerned citizens should watch their local libraries for evidence of "objectionable" items.

"Go to administrators and discuss your findings. Seek a solution that protects the community’s children above all. Sexually objectionable books should, at the very least, not be exhibited on the direct eye-level of kids wandering past book displays. Better yet, move them into the adult part of the library. Parents who actually want their children to read such books can find them there," he said.

And beware of the ALA, he said.

"The ALA has abused any public trust it once enjoyed. It has become the leading advocate for sexualizing children and politically indoctrinating them," he said. But, "Schools and counties are not answerable to the ALA. They are answerable to the voters. Their policies should reflect that fact."

