Pelosi gets labeled 'Grandma Death'

A commentary writer who recently labeled President Biden "Viper Joe" for his support for unrestricted abortion for all now has created a name for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like Biden claims to be Catholic but disregards the church teachings on abortion.

It's "Grandma Death."

"She has five children and nine grandchildren, but her real devotion is to the practice of killing babies before they are born. Who is this woman? Her name is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her game is murder," writes American Life league President Judie Brown.

"Oh, we know that many folks are turned off when we say that direct abortion is an act of murder, but really, what else would you call it? A human being is alive and growing within her mother one moment, and the next moment she is dead. Why? Because she is murdered."

Brown explained "in Pelosi's world," abortion is called, instead, "Women's Health Protection."

"Then you, along with your Democrat cronies, pass a bill that enshrines abortion into law from one end of the nation to the other. The pro-aborts call it protection for the right to access abortion care throughout the nation. We call it the right to murder members of the human family on demand."

Brown pointed out that Pelosi admits to having a "disagreement" with the archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, in her home district.

Pelosi claimed God has provided "free will" regarding children, but "It's not our business how other people choose the size and timing of their family."

Explained Brown, "This woman, who claims to be Catholic, believes that in matters of life and death God’s laws do not apply. And while it is true that every human being has the freedom to make bad or good decisions, it is equally true that someone who cherishes life and abides by her faith would never support killing babies."

"Grandma Death’s comments callously disregard truth, and she has convinced herself that abortion is not the act of killing people but rather a political and/or personal matter that has nothing to do with human beings, killing, or child safety prior to birth. Sadly, Grandma Death has been infected with the sin of pride," Brown wrote.

"When it comes to abortion, Pelosi has allowed the will of the world to matter more than the laws of God," Brown said. "Grandma Death tells the media that when the Supreme Court refused to undo the Texas abortion law, it brought shame on the court because its members 'were embracing something which was counter to the precedent of the court that’s upheld Roe v. Wade as constitutional.' So, for her, aborting a child is a constitutional right that should not be limited in any way."

Brown said prayers are needed for "Grandma Death" to be experience a "conversion."

Brown earlier aimed what would be her pro-life Catholic group's biggest weapon at Biden.

"Viper Joe and his buddies are no match to the power of Our Heavenly Father," she said only days earlier.

At issue are the extreme pro-abortion positions of the Biden administration, and the fact that Biden continues to claim to be a Catholic, even though he's in direct conflict with the church's beliefs.

For example, when the Supreme Court decided to let stand – for now – a Texas abortion restriction, Biden immediately suggested that the federal government would overrule what the state did.

Of course, the bigger picture is that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments within weeks, or months, on a dispute that could be used to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion that created the right to abortion in America.

Even its author pointed out that should the personhood of the unborn be established, as many consider it now has, the Constitution would protect the unborn, not allow their destruction.

Brown explained, "So when we refer to Biden as a viper – 'a vicious or treacherous person' – we are being quite precise. Biden has created an atmosphere in which the very idea of defending the preborn is viewed as a threat to humanity."

She said the position for Catholics and other Christians hasn't changed.

"Abortion is murder, and to our dying breath we will strive to expose every viper who thirsts for the bodies of our fellow preborn family members, trusting in the power of God to overcome this evil with His good. Fight on, my friends, and never be discouraged."

