Pelosi, during Jan. 6 riot, was reportedly concerned about lunch

The former chief of staff to President Trump has confirmed on a podcast program that Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the height of the riot at the Capitol last Jan. 6, called to ask about lunch being served for members of Congress.

It was on a John Solomon Reports podcast that Mark Meadows explained he wasn't in the room at the time of the call, but Pelosi – who has joined with other Democrats and leftists in describing the events that day as the worst attack on democracy ever, even worse than 9/11 – contacted the Department of Defense and "made an inquiry about what time, you know, our members could actually get their lunch."

"I find it amazing that she was more interested n their culinary position than they are in anything else," Meadows said.

Pelosi's office, in a statement to Just the News about Pelosi's lunch plans, and her refusal to accept President Trump's offer of 10,000 National Guard troops that day, said "This is false and makes no sense on its face. The breach of the Capitol was in the 2 pm hour. It is already established that US Capitol security officials requested National Guard for hours before the request was granted by the Trump administration."

TRENDING: Football team holds 'drag ball' show to let 'boys express effeminate side'

But Meadows has not been the only person to identify Pelosi's lunch question as suspect.

Kash Patel, then chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, told commentator and analyst Mark Levin last month about her focus.

"Do you want to know what Speaker Pelosi's worry was on Jan. 6 when she called me and the secretary of defense, after Ashli Babbitt was shot, within the hour after her shooting? She asked the secretary of defense and I what time congressional food services was going to reopen so that her members could eat?" he said.

"I said, 'Madam Speaker, my focus is on defending the Capitol building and defending the Constitution and not allowing armored personnel carriers – which was your request – to float down the streets of D.C. because the Capitol Police and the FBI failed their duties on Jan. 6.'"

Do you believe Pelosi was concerned about lunch amid the Jan. 6 mayhem at the Capitol? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

The report further analyzed the response from Pelosi's office about troops.

"According to reports from the Military Times and the Associated Press, then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy received the request for National Guard troops around 2 p.m., and passed it along to then-acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, who said he approved it at 3 p.m. After the approval went through, the National Guard headed to the armory, put on protective gear, and loaded into vehicles, making it to the Capitol between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.," the report confirmed.

Meadows explained President Trump also had made the National Guard available two days before the riot because "he knew a lot of people would attend the rally on Jan. 6 and remembered Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and others had been previously accosted leaving the Republican National Convention," the report said.

"And what he didn't want is this whole chaos to erupt with counterprotesters and the like," but that was "largely ... ignored" leading up to and on Jan. 6 "by those that should be making the decision," Meadows said, of the speaker.

Pelosi has since set up a partisan committee of members of Congress – all Democrats and Trump-opposing Republicans – to investigate the Jan. 6 events. Most observers expect the final report to openly blame President Trump even though he told his supporters at a rally earlier in the day to protest congressional actions "peacefully."

In fact, many of those who entered the building that day – including some who have been charged – entered when security officers held doors open for them.

There were those – a few dozen or a few hundred – who broke windows and doors to enter and then vandalized parts of the building.

They were protesting what they saw as a failure of the American election system to protect election integrity.

A multitude of claims of election fraud arose, and many were dismissed. Trump critics and so-called "fact checkers" claimed the election was without flaw. But investigations remain in several states and they appear to be focusing on two facts that are uncontradicted: that Mark Zuckerberg literally bought the election for Joe Biden, as one analysis has suggested, by handing out nearly $420 million to election officials to help them recruit Democrat voters, and that state officials multiple times simply changed state election law to accommodate Democrat wishes for mail-in ballots even though they lacked authority to do that.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!