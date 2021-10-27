A new poll reveals that more than one in three respondents believes the results of the 2020 presidential election definitely or probably should be overturned.

The Hill reported on the polling by Politico and Morning Consult.

It revealed that when the question was, "Do you think the results of the 2020 presidential election should be overturned?" 22% said definitely, and another 13% said probably.

On the other side, 43% said the results should "definitely not" be overturned and 12% said probably not.

The results documented how the extensive legacy media and social media campaign ever since Joe Biden's narrow wins in several swing states that ultimately gave him the Electoral College majority has failed.

Those outlets have characterized President Trump's charges that the election was "stolen" through illegal or improper strategies is the "Big Lie." Social media companies have suppressed not only those comments but evidence on those issues.

However, the facts are that Biden won those swing states by a few handsful of thousands of votes, after Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $420 million to local election officials, mostly leftists, with instructions to spend it recruiting voters from Democrat strongholds.

Further, various state and local officials ignored – or changed – state election laws in order to accommodate mail-in ballots that favored Democrats, even though those changes were illegal as the Constitution only allows state lawmakers to make those changes.

Those concerns remain under investigation in several states, and are above and beyond the typical claims of ballot fraud, such as witnesses who reported individuals dropping backpacks full of ballots in drop boxes on election night.

Further, voters are full of doubts now about Biden's competency, given his failures in Afghanistan, on the southern border, on the economy, on inflation, on foreign policy, and more, and are giving him some of the lowest approval marks ever.

The polling noted that 32% of men think the solution is to overturn the election results, as do 36% of women.

Millennials, at 41%, were among the groups with the strongest support for overturning the results, and even 16% of Democrats were in that category.

Republicans, at 60%, were among the subgroups with the highest advocacy.

Fifty-seven percent of those who identity as conservative agreed.

While 37% of whites were in that category, 42% of Hispanics joined them, but only 20% of blacks.

The Hill explained, "The poll numbers come nearly nine months after a joint session of Congress convened in January to certify the Electoral College results for last November's election. That constitutionally mandated process was delayed when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol."

However, the same poll showed far fewer people believe what they consider proper will actually happen in Washington.

Only 19% said it was very or somewhat likely that the results would be changed, including 21% of those who have a "very unfavorable" opinion of Biden.

The hope for a change for the better from Biden was held by only 17% of those who voted for Biden, and 22% of those who voted for President Trump.

The poll done Oct. 22-24 surveyed 1,999 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

