Pro-life advocates accuse Michigan governor of protecting abortionists

Pro-lifers in Michigan are charging that their governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is helping to line the pockets of the abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood by singling out and canceling funding for anything in the state budget that isn't pro-abortion.

Barbara Listing, the chief of the state's Right to Life, reacted after Whitmer issued line-item vetoes for a number of ordinary state programs – because they were not pro-abortion.

"Gov. Whitmer has supported pregnancy help programs for students as a state representative," Listing said, "but now, as governor, rejects these efforts to aid mothers in carrying their children to term and getting the help that they deserve."

She said, "The gap between the number of adoptions and abortions is already large, and with the actions of Gov. Whitmer, that gap will continue to grow.

"This is just one more in the long series of actions by Gov. Whitmer that shows her extreme pro-abortion stance. We are not surprised by her actions to deprive women of pregnancy help. Gov. Whitmer’s approach to dealing with women facing crisis pregnancies is abortion first, actual help second."

Listing said, "Pro-life Michiganders strive to help mothers in need with more than 150 pregnancy help centers and adoption agencies around the state, and these funds would have been crucial to continuing to help children and women."

According to a report from Decision magazine, when Whitmer recently signed a $70 billions state budget, she canceled more than $16 million in state funding for abortion alternatives.

According to Americans United for Life the money included $10 million to promote adoption, $3 million to fund nonprofits that work with abortion alternatives, $1.5 million for pregnancy resource centers, $1 million for parent services, $700,000 for parenting support services and $50,000 for the state health department to advise the public it does not use taxpayer dollars for abortions.

A spokesman for Whitmer confirmed the funds were cut because they programs failed to "fully support reproductive health and choice (abortion)."

The organization pointed out that now Planned Parenthood "and other abortion businesses in the state will be protected from the competition that adoption services and other alternatives would provide."

The abortion industry is booming in Michigan, with nearly 30,000 abortions in 2020, a surge of 8.5% from 2019 and the highest number since 1996, state officials revealed.

