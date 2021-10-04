A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Protesters go inside ladies room to record Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Such filming reportedly illegal in Arizona

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:34am
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. (Official portrait)

Protesters took video of their confrontation with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema – inside a women's restroom at Arizona State University where she teaches – as they demanded the Arizona Democrat give them a "pathway to citizenship."

"We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us," one of the activists told Sinema in the video that was recorded with a phone, according to a report from Fox News.

The report explained they confronted Sinema, who has been one of a small handful of Democrat senators unwilling to rubber stamp what programs and spending extremists in Washington propose, in her classroom, then followed her into the restroom.

A problem that could come up for the activists, however, is that a commentary at Twitchy explained the activists' actions are illegal in Arizona, where one is not allowed to video record another person in a restroom without permission.

The commentary explained the protesters were demanding she vote for President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda and protect illegal aliens in the country.

The protesters later blamed Sinema for their actions, with one commenting, "We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives."

The commentary said, "One MAJOR problem for the protesters is Arizona has a law against videotaping a person inside a bathroom without their consent."

One activist is on video claiming, "I was brought here to the United States when I was three years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of S.B. 1070. And I'm here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship."

Fox reported, "The video comes on the same day another group of activists confronted Sen. Joe Manchin at his houseboat in Washington, D.C., demanding the West Virginia Democrat drop his opposition to his party's $3.5 trillion spending bill."

Both senators have opposed the legislation for its price, dealing a setback to Democrats who, with only 50 senators and Kamala Harris in their Senate majority, cannot afford a single lost vote if they are to move Biden's extremist plans forward.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







