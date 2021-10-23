When public school descends into chaos, hero dads answer the call

(YAHOO) – After a violent week of fighting in school that saw 23 students arrested in three days, Southwood High School parents knew something had to change.

Some dads decided to take matters into their own hands. They formed Dads on Duty – a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, rather than fighting.

The students say it's working – and the numbers prove it. There hasn't been a single incident on campus since the dads showed up.

