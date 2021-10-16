Pyrrhic victory: Delta Airlines torches vaccine mandate, but bigger problem arises from ashes

(NOQ REPORT) – Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian announced yesterday that his company will not be moving forward with their threat of a vaccine mandate for their employees. On the surface, this seems like great news for proponents of medical freedom, but the reasons behind Bastian’s reversal tell us it’s not time to celebrate. In fact, it brings up a couple of grave concerns.

First, the main reason Bastion pulled back on mandating the Covid-19 “vaccines” is because he didn’t have to follow through. The threat alone combined with internal company pressure techniques brought the company to over 90% “vaccinated,” far above the 55% national average. Bastion gets to play the good guy and his company gets heralded for embracing medical choice, but the remnant who are not vaccinated account for a small portion of the company’s workforce. The damage has already been done.

Second, whatever Delta Airlines did differently from other companies, including other airlines, will certainly be examined and mimicked. It worked. The threat of a mandate that would force people out of the jobs combined with the company’s internal indoctrination campaign to coax employees into getting vaccinated yielded one of the highest jab rates among major corporations in the nation.

