Rare dish sells for $1.7 million after being found in drawer

Believed to have been created by potter Nicola da Urbino around 1520-23

Published October 8, 2021 at 1:01pm
(UPI) – A 16th century dish bearing a biblical scene by artist Nicola da Urbino sold for more than $1.7 million after being found in a drawer in Scotland.

British auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull said the firm's European ceramics specialist was examining the contents of Lowood House, a country house in the Scottish Borders, when she found the dish in a drawer.

The dish, which depicts a scene from the biblical story of Samson and Delilah, is believed to have been created by potter Nicola da Urbino around 1520-23.

