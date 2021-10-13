Report: Biden releasing 'enormous' numbers of illegal aliens into U.S.

The Biden administration is releasing "enormous" numbers of illegal aliens into the United States, according to a report from Fox News that cites Border Patrol documents.

"At least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., often with little to no supervision, by the Biden administration since March," the report charged.

That includes widespread use of a parole over recent weeks that authorities previously had used only rarely, and that now has more than 30,000 eligible for work permits.

The report explained since last March, 94,570 illegal aliens were released inside the U.S. with Notices to Report, documents that obligate the recipients only to check in with a federal official when they get to their destinations – anywhere in the country.

TRENDING: Tragedy in Georgia: Officer killed on his first shift, ambush suspected

Further, since just August 6, "the administration has released roughly 32,000 immigrants into the U.S. via parole – which gives migrants a form of legal status and the ability to apply for work permits," the report said.

Those actions come despite the federal law requiring that parole be used on a case-by-case basis when "urgent humanitarian purposes" or "significant public benefit" are involved.

"Typically only a handful of parole cases are granted by officials, but the Biden administration has been using it more broadly, including in its parole of tens of thousands of Afghans into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome," Fox News said.

Rodney Scott, a former Border Patrol executive, reviewed the documents obtained by Fox News and said it appears the Biden White House is abusing its authority.

Do Democrats think releasing illegal aliens into America is helping them? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (12 Votes) 14% (2 Votes)

"By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation," he said.

He said while he was a field chief, he never approved more than five or 10 paroles in a year.

"When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed," he told Fox News.

The report said the Border Patrol documents also reveal since Aug. 6, the Biden administration has let loose another 40,000 illegal aliens on their own recognizance.

Typically, the practices of the Customs and Border Protection call for provisions that require aliens to report to ICE, and before Biden's tenure, 81% did.

"The agency has not released its numbers for September, but in both July and August there were more than 200,000 migrant encounters, marking some of the highest numbers in two decades. Since then, migrants have kept coming in large numbers. According to the documents, Rio Grande Valley encountered 5,900 migrants in one week, while Del Rio encountered more than 2,900 in the same period." Fox News said.

Biden administration officials repeatedly have claimed that the border is not open.

But, in fact, Biden ordered most of President Trump's border protection efforts, which were succeeding in reducing the illegal entry traffic, stopped or reversed when he took office. Those included President Trump's border wall construction, his remain-in-Mexico policy, and more.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!