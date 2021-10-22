A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Salmonella outbreak in multiple states linked to onions

Red, white, yellow varieties all imported from Chihuahua, Mexico

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2021 at 3:25pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Wednesday regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections in multiple states it says has been linked to whole onions.

At least 652 people from 37 states have reported sick, 129 of whom have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the CDC announced.

The onions – whole red, white, and yellow varieties – were all imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed across the United States by ProSource Inc., according to epidemiological and traceback data, per the CDC.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
