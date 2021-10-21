A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Seattle homeowner sells rental, says he doesn't want to 'be a landlord here'

City passing laws giving no recourse if tenants refuse to pay

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2021 at 3:49pm
(MY NORTHWEST) – There was a Seattle home listing that was brought to the attention of the Dori Monson Show in which the person who listed the home, and is a landlord, said they’re selling it with their tenant it in.

“Personally, I’m not interested in being a landlord in our little communist corner of the country anymore when you no longer really own the property you paid for and took the risk to own,” the post says, in part.

The person who listed this house is attorney Lincoln Beauregard. He says Seattle is passing laws where he, as a landlord, can’t dictate how much he’s going to rent his property for, and that he has no recourse if his tenants don’t pay rent.

WND News Services
