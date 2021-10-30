Sen. Tim Scott calls Democrats' reconciliation bill a 'great American shakedown'

(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called Democrats' reconciliation bill a "great American shakedown."

President Biden on Friday announced a scaled back $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change package that still failed to win over the support of moderate Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., stalling further negotiations until next week.

"We're back to the days where you have to pass the legislation to know what's in [the bill]," Scott argued during an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto Thursday. "That's bad news for every single American, and it feels like the great American shakedown."

