Sen. Tim Scott calls Democrats' reconciliation bill a 'great American shakedown'

'Lack of confidence and transparency in this process' should concern 'every American'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2021 at 5:53pm
(FOX NEWS) – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called Democrats' reconciliation bill a "great American shakedown."

President Biden on Friday announced a scaled back $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change package that still failed to win over the support of moderate Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., stalling further negotiations until next week.

"We're back to the days where you have to pass the legislation to know what's in [the bill]," Scott argued during an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto Thursday. "That's bad news for every single American, and it feels like the great American shakedown."

