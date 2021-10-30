Sheriff slams Loudoun County school board for requesting 65 officers to protect them from parents

(CHRISTIAN ACTION) – As leftist school boards and education officials try to turn concerned parents into “domestic terrorists,” even trying to get the Department of Justice to mobilize a federal crackdown, their claims of victimhood are showing some cracks.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, where a sexual assault was apparently covered up to protect a pro-transgender agenda, documents obtained by FOX News show friction between the local sheriff’s office and a school board trying to whip up major liberal drama.

Law enforcement’s problems with the school board include a complaint that the board should have let residents speak at an explosive meeting on June 22, in which a father was arrested after speaking publicly about an alleged assault on his daughter in an all-genders bathroom, by a boy in a skirt. School superintendent Scott Ziegler made “extraordinary” security requests of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for subsequent meetings, the documents show, including a request to sweep for explosives and one for undercover officers.

