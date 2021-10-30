A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sheriff slams Loudoun County school board for requesting 65 officers to protect them from parents

Requests include SWAT team on standby, sweeping for explosives

Published October 30, 2021 at 3:24pm
(CHRISTIAN ACTION) – As leftist school boards and education officials try to turn concerned parents into “domestic terrorists,” even trying to get the Department of Justice to mobilize a federal crackdown, their claims of victimhood are showing some cracks.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, where a sexual assault was apparently covered up to protect a pro-transgender agenda, documents obtained by FOX News show friction between the local sheriff’s office and a school board trying to whip up major liberal drama.

Law enforcement’s problems with the school board include a complaint that the board should have let residents speak at an explosive meeting on June 22, in which a father was arrested after speaking publicly about an alleged assault on his daughter in an all-genders bathroom, by a boy in a skirt. School superintendent Scott Ziegler made “extraordinary” security requests of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for subsequent meetings, the documents show, including a request to sweep for explosives and one for undercover officers.

