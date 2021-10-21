Shocking glimpse into life after the Great Reset

(FAIR FOUNDATION) – The Elites want to dictate every aspect of your life from what you eat, to where you go, down to how many times a week you are allowed to shower and wash your underwear.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) published alarming propaganda videos highlighting what life will be like after the Great Reset, the globalists’ radical plan to remake the global economy in the post-pandemic world.

The release of the videos follows a quietly held WEF and United Nations General Assembly summit in Switzerland on “sustainability.” In addition to the long-running issue of “climate,” they also discussed the transformation of the global tax system and the creation of new “legal” migration routes.

