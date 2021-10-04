A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Soros funds group that stalked Sinema in bathroom

Biden dismisses attack as something that 'happens to everybody'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 4, 2021 at 7:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., being stalked and recorded by activists inside a women's restroom. (Video screenshot)

Progressive billionaire activist George Soros is funding the left-wing group whose members harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., in a bathroom over the weekend.

Activists with Living United for Change in Arizona videoed Sinema while she was teaching at Arizona State University on Saturday after she refused to meet with the organization to discuss her opposition to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better spending bill.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Living United’s biggest donor, by far, is Soros' Open Society Foundation, which gave the group $1.5 million in 2019 and $250,000 in 2017.

Living United reported approximately $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and $328,000 in 2017.

TRENDING: Ashli Babbitt coverup sparks federal action

President Biden on Monday dismissed the harassment of Sinema, as well as of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was confronted by kayakers on his boat, as "part of the process."

"I don't think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody," he said.

Sinema and Manchin are the only Democrats opposing their party's $3.5 trillion bill. Their votes are needed to reach the 50 required to pass the reconciliation bill, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the deciding vote.

The Free Beacon noted Arizona law forbids photographing or videoing another person in a restroom "where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy" and is relieving themselves or undressing.

The activists had their phone camera going when Sinema entered the bathroom, and they didn't stop until she left. The activists are heard asking Sinema to support a path to citizenship for 7 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

The Free Beacon noted that Living United's funding from major progressive donors belies its self-description as a grassroots community organizer

See the activists' video:

Along with Soros, Living United received $7,500 from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pro-immigration charity, FWD.us.

The Ford Foundation gave the group a $500,000 grant in 2018.  And largest teacher's union, the National Education Association, contributed $60,000 to Living United in both 2017 and 2019.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Border Patrol union chief: I've never seen morale this low
Soros funds group that stalked Sinema in bathroom
Biden's education secretary: Parents not 'primary stakeholder' in kids' education
Iran promotes Kamala's approval of student accusing Israel of 'genocide'
Merck touts expensive new COVID drug while dismissing cheap ivermectin
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×