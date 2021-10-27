S&P 500 slips from record as earnings season rally loses some steam

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell from a record high on Wednesday as the momentum from a strong earnings season started to fade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 266 points, falling for the first time in four days, dragged down by Visa. The S&P 500 traded down 0.5%, for its first down day in three. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed flat despite a jump in Microsoft and Alphabet shares.

Microsoft shares jumped 4.2% after the tech company reported earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates and the fastest revenue growth since 2018. Google-parent Alphabet also popped 5% following a stronger-than-expected quarterly report.

Read the full story ›