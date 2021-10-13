S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak as investors assess earnings, Fed's next move

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak Wednesday as investors digested third-quarter earnings and insights into when the Fed might taper its asset-purchase program.

The broad index closed 0.3% higher at 4,363.80, fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.7% to 14,571.64, also breaking a negative streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 34,377.81 after shedding more than 260 points at its intraday lows.

Minutes released Wednesday afternoon from the Federal Open Market Committee’s September meeting showed the central bank could begin tapering its asset-purchase program as soon as mid-November.

