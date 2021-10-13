A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak as investors assess earnings, Fed's next move

'Much of these inflationary pressures are transitory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2021 at 4:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak Wednesday as investors digested third-quarter earnings and insights into when the Fed might taper its asset-purchase program.

The broad index closed 0.3% higher at 4,363.80, fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.7% to 14,571.64, also breaking a negative streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 34,377.81 after shedding more than 260 points at its intraday lows.

Minutes released Wednesday afternoon from the Federal Open Market Committee’s September meeting showed the central bank could begin tapering its asset-purchase program as soon as mid-November.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Congressman to Google: Explain suspension of American Principles Project
S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak as investors assess earnings, Fed's next move
Parents demand superintendent resign over sexual assault cover-up claims
Social Security payments to surge 5.9% because of Biden inflation
Inflation in Biden economy hits highest level since 1991
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×