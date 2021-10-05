State lawmakers call for nationwide review of 2020 ballots

State lawmakers from a long list of states are working together in a coalition that is calling for a forensic review of 2020 presidential election results in all 50 states.

The "letter from state legislators to the American people" was released on Monday, and was signed by nearly 100 lawmakers already.

'We … are vested with the plenary power by our U.S. Constitution to oversee the election of the president of the United States," they explain. "It has come to our attention from an audit of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona complemented by an in-depth canvass of votes in Arizona, as well as through multiple different data reviews of voting by independent experts, that our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election."

They note in addition to the problems uncovered in Arizona, "fraud and inaccuracies" have been found in "multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states."

TRENDING: Details of 2020 election audit reveal need for 'law enforcement' probe

"We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections," they wrote. "If results from these measures prove an inaccurate election was held, as has been shown in Arizona, and is being shown in many other states; then it is clear that certification of many electors was improperly rendered in January 2021 of the November 2020 United States presidential election."

Those states should "decertify" their electors if the evidence shows elections were certified prematurely or inaccurately, they said.

"If it is shown that either Joe Biden would receive fewer than 270 tallied electoral votes, or Donald Trump would receive more than 270 electoral votes, then we call for the U.S. House of Representatives to convene and vote per the U.S. Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election in accordance with the constitutional process of choosing electors," the letter states.

92 Legislators from Multiple States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/A6EztSR2L1 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 4, 2021

Will all states ever conduct a forensic review of the 2020 election results? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 45% (10 Votes) 55% (12 Votes)

The National File reported the letter was announced by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

She called it a "new Declaration of Independence."

The report said, "This comes after the forensic audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County revealed thousands of discrepancies and issues with EV32 and EV33 ballot forms, along with a number of other serious election integrity problems."

It noted, "the number of voters in the 2020 Presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona 'with no record' of their existence far outnumbers the margin of 'victory' that Joe Biden supposedly achieved last year, thus putting immense pressure on Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to take action and move to decertify the results of the 2020 election, as the true results of the 2020 political contest appear to be unknown."

The audit report noted "All voters within the Final Voted File, or VM55, was cross-checked against a commercially available data source provided by Melissa called Personator and 86,391 individuals were found with no record in the database for either their name, or anyone with the same last name at the address in the VM55 file."

They point out that in 1960 Hawaii decertified, and then adopted a second set of electors after errors in the initial action.

An analyst also said, "We can point to Section 2 of Title 3 of the United States Code that says when a state has had an election, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, which is, you know, the choice that was made. The assumption was that it was fraudulently given because of illegal votes. The electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such manner as the legislature of such state may direct. So that recognizes the authority of the Legislature to fix a problem."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!