Students nationwide encouraged to share faith during 'Bring your Bible to School' day

'Allows them to celebrate their religious freedoms in the United States'

Published October 8, 2021 at 1:05pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Thursday, Focus on the Family led its 8th annual “Bring Your Bible to School Day” as hundreds of thousands of Christian students were encouraged to share the Word of God with their classmates.

"This annual campaign empowers Christian students of all ages to speak God's grace and truth into the culture around them, starting with two simple steps – bringing their Bibles to school and sharing what God's Word means to them," Focus on the Family Program Manager Bret Eckelberry explained in a statement last week.

"It opens doors for students to talk to their friends about the gospel. It connects them with other believers in their school,” he continued. “And it allows them to celebrate their religious freedoms in the United States."

